[LISTEN] Thandeka Gqubule takes on EFF over claims she was Stratcom spy

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
Go

[LISTEN] Thandeka Gqubule takes on EFF over claims she was Stratcom spy

| Thandeka Gqubule and Anton Harber were among a number of veteran journalists fingered in a documentary on the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela as those hired by the apartheid government to run a smear campaign against certain freedom fighters.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has a week to prove allegations that journalists Thandeka Gqubule and Anton Harber were apartheid-era Stratcom spies.

Gqubule and Harber were among a number of veteran journalists fingered in a documentary on the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela as those hired by the apartheid government to run a smear campaign against certain freedom fighters.

The documentary resurfaced and caused a stir in April after Madikizela-Mandela's passing, causing a frenzy among the public and leaders in the EFF.

Gqubule obtained declassified documents proving that Stratcom was, in fact, spying on her.

The accused journalists approached the courts to force the red berets to retract the statement they made during the time and they want R1 million in damages.

Gqubule spoke to Radio 702 host Karima Brown and explained the process she followed to get the classified documents and how the accusation impacted on her life.

"I will do whatever is necessary so that those people who fight for a vulnerable truth in the face of populism have got money to fund their fights. I have all the energy in the world to take it to the hills, it's going to go down to the wire."

Listen to the audio above for more.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA