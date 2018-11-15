[LISTEN] Thandeka Gqubule takes on EFF over claims she was Stratcom spy

Radio 702 | Thandeka Gqubule and Anton Harber were among a number of veteran journalists fingered in a documentary on the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela as those hired by the apartheid government to run a smear campaign against certain freedom fighters.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has a week to prove allegations that journalists Thandeka Gqubule and Anton Harber were apartheid-era Stratcom spies.

Gqubule and Harber were among a number of veteran journalists fingered in a documentary on the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela as those hired by the apartheid government to run a smear campaign against certain freedom fighters.

The documentary resurfaced and caused a stir in April after Madikizela-Mandela's passing, causing a frenzy among the public and leaders in the EFF.

Gqubule obtained declassified documents proving that Stratcom was, in fact, spying on her.

The accused journalists approached the courts to force the red berets to retract the statement they made during the time and they want R1 million in damages.

Gqubule spoke to Radio 702 host Karima Brown and explained the process she followed to get the classified documents and how the accusation impacted on her life.

"I will do whatever is necessary so that those people who fight for a vulnerable truth in the face of populism have got money to fund their fights. I have all the energy in the world to take it to the hills, it's going to go down to the wire."

Listen to the audio above for more.