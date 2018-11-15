[LISTEN] Thandeka Gqubule takes on EFF over claims she was Stratcom spy
Radio 702 | Thandeka Gqubule and Anton Harber were among a number of veteran journalists fingered in a documentary on the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela as those hired by the apartheid government to run a smear campaign against certain freedom fighters.
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has a week to prove allegations that journalists Thandeka Gqubule and Anton Harber were apartheid-era Stratcom spies.
Gqubule and Harber were among a number of veteran journalists fingered in a documentary on the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela as those hired by the apartheid government to run a smear campaign against certain freedom fighters.
The documentary resurfaced and caused a stir in April after Madikizela-Mandela's passing, causing a frenzy among the public and leaders in the EFF.
Gqubule obtained declassified documents proving that Stratcom was, in fact, spying on her.
The accused journalists approached the courts to force the red berets to retract the statement they made during the time and they want R1 million in damages.
Gqubule spoke to Radio 702 host Karima Brown and explained the process she followed to get the classified documents and how the accusation impacted on her life.
"I will do whatever is necessary so that those people who fight for a vulnerable truth in the face of populism have got money to fund their fights. I have all the energy in the world to take it to the hills, it's going to go down to the wire."
Listen to the audio above for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] Why Herman Mashaba apologised for post on informal trader
-
[LISTEN] ‘Pravin Gordhan did not ignore Mkwebhane’s calls’
-
[LISTEN] Volume of data used by Telkom subscribers balloons by 120.8%
-
[LISTEN] Copyright and tattoos: Who really owns your tattoo?
-
[LISTEN] How Midvaal Municipality managed to achieve 4 consecutive clean audits
-
[LISTEN] Max du Preez: It’s in our interest for ANC to win 2019 polls
-
[LISTEN] Why it’s important to find a suitable NPA head
-
[LISTEN] Journo explains Mkhwebane and Gordhan spat
-
[LISTEN] Inside Barbara Hogan’s testimony at the Zondo commission
-
[LlSTEN] Experts explain psychological effects of crime on South Africans
-
[LISTEN] DA gives Gigaba’s resignation a thumbs up
-
[LISTEN] 'I’ve never been in debt. I've loathed it all my life'
-
[LISTEN] 'Perhaps somebody is misleading the Public Protector'
-
[LISTEN] 3 best shares to buy this week
-
[LISTEN] 'History of dodgy business dealings by Steinhoff'
-
[LISTEN] Why vice-chancellors at SA's top universities earn millions
-
[LISTEN] Why Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie is optimistic on SA
-
[LISTEN] Legendary Ndebele artist Dr Esther Mahlangu turns 83
-
[LISTEN] Did Pravin Gordhan lie to Parliament about meeting the Guptas?
-
[LISTEN] Zwakala Festival promises exciting shows
-
[LISTEN] Mahumapelo: Decision to disband ANC NW leadership unfair
-
[LISTEN] Zuma's role in state capture has cost SA R500bn, says analyst
-
[LISTEN] What you need to know about adoption in SA
-
[LISTEN] Jomo Sono looks to score with free TV streaming service TV2GO
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.