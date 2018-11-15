[LISTEN] Witness remembers Strijdom Square massacre 3 decades later
Radio 702 | Bradley Steyn was 17 in 1988, and now three decades later, he seeks to find closure.
JOHANNESBURG - Bradley Steyn witnessed the slaughter of black people by white supremacist Barend Strydom at Strijdom Square in Pretoria when he was a teenager.
He was 17 in 1988, and now three decades later, he seeks to find closure. Bradley posted a video which received thousands of views, but was then attacked by the white right-wing for failing to acknowledge his earlier work for, and allegiance to, the African National Congress (ANC) - and for not focusing on what it calls "white genocide".
Steyn spoke about how crime affects all South Africans and did not isolate white farmers as being particular targets for criminals.
Strydom's killing spree also resulted in injuries to many other black people. But, the victims remain unacknowledged.
Listen to the audio above for more.
