[LISTEN] ‘Pravin Gordhan did not ignore Mkwebhane’s calls’
Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 host Karima Brown talks to Pravin Gordhan’s attorney Tebogo Malatji about how the meeting with Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane went.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan met with Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in Pretoria on Wednesday to answer questions about former South African Revenue Service (Sars) deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay’s early retirement.
Mkhwebane subpoenaed Gordhan to appear before her, saying he had failed to answer questions in correspondence, a claim which he rejects.
Pillay and Gordhan were charged with fraud and corruption in 2016 related to the matter. But charges were later withdrawn when evidence revealed there was no wrongdoing.
Talk Radio 702 host Karima Brown talks to Gordhan’s attorney Tebogo Malatji about how the meeting went.
Malatji says Gordhan did not ignore Mkwebhane’s calls.
“If you accuse, you must present some sort of preliminary evidence which would suggest you have a case to answer because who would you otherwise answer?”
For more information listen to the audio above.
