Protesting municipal employees marched to the office of the mayor on Wednesday to deliver a memorandum of demands.

JOHANNESBURG - Workers at the West Rand Municipality say they are not confident that they will be paid anytime soon.

Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi who received their list, which includes the payment of unpaid wages for the month of November, assured them that they will have a response in the next seven days.

South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) says Lesufi previously failed to fulfil a promise to pay workers and now they have no reason to trust him.

Samwu's Siseko Siyothula said: “We are going to remain on site until those seven days expire and he implements what he is promising to implement, because a week before the last, he promised us that by Friday last week all the workers would have been paid.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)