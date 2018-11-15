Land expropriation: AfriForum gears up for legal challenge
The constitutional review committee adopted the resolution that Section 25 of the Constitution be amended to allow for expropriation without compensation.
JOHANNESBURG - Lobby group AfriForum says it's preparing legal action against land expropriation without compensation.
On Thursday, the constitutional review committee adopted the resolution that Section 25 of the Constitution be amended to allow for expropriation without compensation.
AfriForum deputy CEO Ernst Roets has slammed the move and accused parliamentarians of failing to follow due process.
Roets says they plan to file their legal submissions soon.
“We’re currently going through all the relevant documents, drafting out papers and arguments and based on that, we would then determine what the best legal strategy would be, what we believe should be done and what our approach should be.”
