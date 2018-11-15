Khayelitsha man handed life sentence for murder of baby daughter

Ntuthuzelo Mayekiso committed the murder just three months after having been released from prison, where he was serving time for another crime.

CAPE TOWN - A Khayelitsha man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his 14-month-old child.

Ntuthuzelo Mayekiso was sentenced in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old committed the murder just three months after having been released from prison, where he was serving time for another crime.

Little Lindokuhle Kota had been left in her father Mayekiso’s care on the day that she died.

He denies harming his 14-month-old child, but a post-mortem found she had injuries to her brain, blood in her lungs and eyes and a cracked spine. All injuries consistent with a brutal assault.

The State says Mayekiso committed his first murder and rape when he was just 14-years-old.

The prosecution argued that throughout the trial he refused to accept responsibility for causing the little girl’s death.

On the evening of the murder, he claims to have consumed drugs and blames the child’s mother for what happened.

Under cross-examination, he told the court if the victim’s mother had not “dumped” the child with him in 2017, he wouldn’t have ended up in court.

