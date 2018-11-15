Joburg EMS on high alert amid heatwave

Temperatures have peaked at highs of 35 degrees in some parts of the city.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) say they’ll remain on high alert as hot weather conditions continue.

The weather service says it will become cooler by the weekend and expects rainfall from Monday.

EMS’ Robert Mulaudzi said: “Stay hydrated, drink lots of water, and make sure that you avoid direct sunlight between 11am and 3pm in the afternoon so that you can be able to avoid conditions such as heat cramps, heat exhaustion and also heat stroke.”