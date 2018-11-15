Interview panel to grill four candidates for NDPP post

Four prosecutions boss candidates, three of them senior State prosecutors, are scheduled to be interviewed for the top post in Pretoria on Thursday.

PRETORIA - Four prosecutions boss candidates, three of them senior State prosecutors, are scheduled to be interviewed for the top post in Pretoria on Thursday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed the panel led by Minister Jeff Radebe to shortlist and interview candidates and make three recommendations to him.

Former prosecutor and current Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Glynnis Breytenbach was scheduled to be interviewed today but she pulled out of the race, saying that she believes the position must be apolitical.

Former Scorpions member, who has also acted as the head of the Priority Crimes Litigation Unit, Advocate Andrea Johnson is scheduled to be interviewed first.

She played a key role in the successful prosecution of Paralympian Oscar Pistorius, but perhaps more significantly, disgraced former Police Commissioner Jackie Selebi.

She will be followed by Western Cape prosecutions boss, Advocate Rodney de Kock who prosecuted the Shrien Dewani case.

Then its KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority head, Advocate Moipone Noko, who is likely to be grilled about her decisions to withdraw corruption cases against politically-connected suspects.

Finally, the interview panel will question Naome Manaka, a Sandton based advocate who has also served as a magistrate.