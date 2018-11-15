Inquiry into Zim post-election shootings summons Nelson Chamisa
In a letter, the commission says Chamisa’s name was mentioned during hearings as one of those who incited violence on 1 August.
HARARE - The commission of inquiry into the deadly army shootings in Harare in early August has summoned Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Nelson Chamisa to appear before it next week.
Police say Chamisa could be arrested for inciting the violent protests that erupted two days after the disputed July elections.
The commission led by Kgalema Motlanthe wants the MDC leader to give evidence on Wednesday.
The protests in Harare led to a crackdown by the army that left six civilians dead.
At a press conference on Thursday, Chamisa said he and his party had nothing to do with the demonstrations.
He said he’d only appear before the commission if President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his two vice presidents were summoned.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
