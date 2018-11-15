India braces for cyclone, puts navy on alert
Schools were shut and fishing barred on the coastline of Tamil Nadu state in anticipation of the storm packing wind speeds of 80-90 kilometres per hour gusting to 100 kph, authorities said.
NEW DELHI - Tens of thousands of rescue personnel were on standby and many more people were evacuated in southern India on Thursday as authorities braced for the arrival of Cyclone Gaja.
The Hindustan Times reported that 87,000 people had been evacuated from Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu and that 30,500 rescue personnel were on standby.
The National Disaster Management Force deployed 15 teams across Tamil Nadu, the neighbouring state of Kerala and the Andaman and Nicobar islands, ahead of the cyclone warning.
Moving towards Tamil Nadu from southwest Bay of Bengal the cyclone was expected to cross the state's coastline between Pamban and Cuddalore late Thursday evening.
The disaster management authority in a tweet warned of a storm surge of about one metre likely to "inundate low lying areas" of the state at the time of landfall.
Two naval ships equipped with divers, helicopters and inflatable boats were also docked to move to affected areas to provide relief and humanitarian aid, according to reports.
