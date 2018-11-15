Gigaba resignation leaves MPs with unanswered questions

Malusi Gigaba was due to answer MPs’ questions in the National Assembly on Wednesday, including some related to the Gupta family's naturalisation and the Fireblade Aviation matter.

CAPE TOWN - Malusi Gigaba’s resignation as Home Affairs minister has meant that critical questions affecting his department and matters which have ultimately led to his downfall have gone unanswered.

Gigaba was due to answer Members of Parliaments’ (MPs) questions in the National Assembly on Wednesday, including some related to the Gupta family’s naturalisation and the Fireblade Aviation matter.

He resigned as minister on Tuesday in a move widely believed to have been forced upon him.

Blade Nzimande is acting in the post.

For now, Gigaba remains an MP and could still face sanction from Parliament for lying under oath in the Fireblade matter.

Democratic Alliance MP Haniff Hoosen wanted to know whether in light of irregularities around the naturalisation of the Guptas, the minister intends revoking their citizenship.

But Speaker Baleka Mbete told the House that no answer would be immediately forthcoming.

“I’ve been informed that the acting minister of Home Affairs has requested that this question should stand over in terms of Rule 144(1),” says Mbete.

In October, Gigaba said the reason he had not acted on legal advice to revoke Gupta’s citizenship was because of pending investigations and possible prosecutions.

African National Congress (ANC) MP Donald Gumede wanted to know what agreements would be put in place to ensure the Oppenheimers pay for services rendered by the department at their private aviation terminal, Fireblade. But again, the Speaker said the question would stand over.

LISTEN: Home Affairs Parly Committee: Someone must be held accountable

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)