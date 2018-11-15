Gigaba resignation leaves MPs with unanswered questions
Malusi Gigaba was due to answer MPs’ questions in the National Assembly on Wednesday, including some related to the Gupta family's naturalisation and the Fireblade Aviation matter.
CAPE TOWN - Malusi Gigaba’s resignation as Home Affairs minister has meant that critical questions affecting his department and matters which have ultimately led to his downfall have gone unanswered.
Gigaba was due to answer Members of Parliaments’ (MPs) questions in the National Assembly on Wednesday, including some related to the Gupta family’s naturalisation and the Fireblade Aviation matter.
He resigned as minister on Tuesday in a move widely believed to have been forced upon him.
Blade Nzimande is acting in the post.
For now, Gigaba remains an MP and could still face sanction from Parliament for lying under oath in the Fireblade matter.
Democratic Alliance MP Haniff Hoosen wanted to know whether in light of irregularities around the naturalisation of the Guptas, the minister intends revoking their citizenship.
But Speaker Baleka Mbete told the House that no answer would be immediately forthcoming.
“I’ve been informed that the acting minister of Home Affairs has requested that this question should stand over in terms of Rule 144(1),” says Mbete.
In October, Gigaba said the reason he had not acted on legal advice to revoke Gupta’s citizenship was because of pending investigations and possible prosecutions.
African National Congress (ANC) MP Donald Gumede wanted to know what agreements would be put in place to ensure the Oppenheimers pay for services rendered by the department at their private aviation terminal, Fireblade. But again, the Speaker said the question would stand over.
LISTEN: Home Affairs Parly Committee: Someone must be held accountable
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
Gigaba's peers plan a fight back
-
[CARTOON] Moyane’s 4 Good Reasons Why He Shouldn’t Be Fired
-
AfriForum: Julius Malema, EFF owe us over R400k
-
Inquiry: 'Conduct of Zuma & certain Cabinet members was negligent and reckless'
-
ACDP set to table motion of no confidence in NMB's Mongameli Bobani
-
Manyi: Everyone was happy with how I ran GCIS
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.