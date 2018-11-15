Gigaba may still have to answer on Guptas naturalisation
An inquiry by Parliament’s Home Affairs committee into citizenship for Gupta family members has not yet been concluded.
CAPE TOWN - Malusi Gigaba may have dodged a Parliamentary ethics committee probe into his conduct as a minister, but he could still be called back to answer questions on the Guptas naturalisation.
Following his resignation as Home Affairs minister on Tuesday, Parliament on Thursday announced that Gigaba has also decided to resign as a Member of Parliament after 14 years, in a move widely believed to have been forced upon him.
Had Gigaba not resigned as an MP, he could have faced a sanction from Parliament's ethics committee for breaching the executive code of ethics for lying under oath in the Fireblade Aviation matter.
National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete had already referred the Public Protector's report on the matter and a letter from President Cyril Ramaphosa to the committee.
But chairperson of Parliament's Home Affairs committee Hlomane Chauke says Gigaba could be required to answer more questions on granting citizenship to the Guptas.
Last month, Gigaba testified before that inquiry until 4 am.
“If we need further input from anyone - whether Gigaba, (former director general) Mkuseli Apleni - we will call them. They will have to appear.”
Gigaba has thanked the ANC for the opportunity to serve as an MP, saying it has been an honour and a privilege - but speculation is rife, that he will make a return to the National Assembly after next year's election.
