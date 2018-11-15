Facebook identifies 2.1 million posts as bullying

Facebook revealed the numbers in its second community standards enforcement report, and introduced a new category of data with details on bullying or harassment posts.

BENGALURU - Facebook Inc said here on Thursday it had identified about 2.1 million posts as being bullying or harassment in nature on the social network between April and September.

