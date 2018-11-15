Eskom pens new coal deals, can't guarantee keeping lights on
The power utility has been using diesel to alleviate pressure on some of its power stations to avoid rolling blackouts.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom can't guarantee the country won't be plunged into darkness before the end of the year.
The power utility says it has signed 14 new contracts to replenish its dwindling coal stockpiles.
It's has been using diesel to alleviate pressure on some of its power stations to avoid rolling blackouts. But it's an expensive exercise.
Spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said: “We are likely to recover by the first quarter of next year in terms of bringing the stock levels in those power stations back to normal around that time. It’s going to be a long ride, at least we have plans in place to make sure that we recover as soon as possible.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
