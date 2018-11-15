Popular Topics
Eskom calls for evidence over alleged collusion to create power crisis

Energy expert Ted Blom claims that Eskom employees have been receiving kickbacks from suppliers by rigging coal purchase prices.

Picture: EWN
Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has urged anyone with evidence that it's colluding with third parties to create an electricity crisis to lodge a criminal case with the police.

Energy expert Ted Blom claims employees have been receiving kickbacks from suppliers by rigging coal purchase prices.

This comes as the parastatal has signed 14 new contracts with suppliers to replenish its dwindling coal stockpiles.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says if there is any truth to Blom's allegations then Eskom will have to investigate.

“Eskom is going to go into this matter to see as to whether there’s any truth to the allegations, but the more details about this matter and Eskom’s position about how it’s going to address the issue of shortages of coal will be addressed tomorrow [Friday] when we have our media briefing.”

Blom says he’s been blowing the whistle on corrupt activities at Eskom since 2006.

“They are aware of this nonsense going on but they don’t do anything about it. I handed in a forensic report to a senior general manager of forensics at Eskom and he took it with a big smile and put it in the bottom drawer.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

