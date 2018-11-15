EFF given week to prove apartheid-era Stratcom spies claim

Journalists Thandeka Gqubule and Anton Harber approached the courts to force the red berets to retract the statement, demanding R1 million in damages.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has a week to prove allegations that journalists Thandeka Gqubule and Anton Harber were apartheid-era Stratcom spies.

Gqubule says she obtained declassified documents proving that Stratcom was, in fact, spying on her.

Gqubule spoke to Talk Radio 702 host Karima Brown and explained how the accusation has impacted her life.