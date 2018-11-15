DA pushed to abandon findings against De Lille made in sub-committee report
The sub-committee report was used to compile disciplinary charges against Patricia de Lille.
CAPE TOWN - Former Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has claimed one more victory against the Democratic Alliance (DA).
The Western Cape High Court has, through an agreement with the DA, compelled the party to abandon findings made in a sub-committee report chaired by DA chief whip John Steenhuisen.
This report was used to compile disciplinary charges against De Lille.
She had approached the court earlier this year to compel the DA to provide the evidence the report's findings were based on.
“This closes another chapter in a year of DA dirty tricks against me. I’ve always put my face in the judiciary and again the judiciary was in my favour,” De Lille said.
The DA's Natasha Mazzone said: “The party had agreed already to abandon all internal charges that were bought against Ms De Lille. Part of the agreement had originally had her sign a document of resignation with Mmusi Maimane.”
