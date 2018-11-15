DA: Gigaba's resignation as MP was forced upon him

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
Go

DA: Gigaba's resignation as MP was forced upon him

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen has labelled Malusi Gigaba's resignation a cop out.

FILE: Malusi Gigaba. Picture: AFP
FILE: Malusi Gigaba. Picture: AFP
36 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says while it welcomes Malusi Gigaba's resignation as a member of Parliament (MP), it's obvious the decision was forced upon him.

Gigaba resigned as MP to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete and the African National Congress on Thursday.

By resigning Gigaba, avoids having to face a Parliamentary ethics committee which was due to act on the Public Protector's findings that he violated the code of ethics for the executive, by lying under oath in the Fireblade Aviation matter.

In the run-up to his resignation as Home Affairs minister on Tuesday, Gigaba was facing an avalanche of accusations of impropriety relating to state capture.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was also under increasing pressure to deal with Gigaba and compelled by the Public Protector to act.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen has labelled the resignation a cop out.

He said: “That ethics committee was always going to be a terribly difficult time for me, but I have no doubt that there is some deal that’s being done and that he will be resurrected at some stage, probably in the post-election environment.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA