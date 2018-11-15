DA: Gigaba's resignation as MP was forced upon him
DA chief whip John Steenhuisen has labelled Malusi Gigaba's resignation a cop out.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says while it welcomes Malusi Gigaba's resignation as a member of Parliament (MP), it's obvious the decision was forced upon him.
Gigaba resigned as MP to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete and the African National Congress on Thursday.
By resigning Gigaba, avoids having to face a Parliamentary ethics committee which was due to act on the Public Protector's findings that he violated the code of ethics for the executive, by lying under oath in the Fireblade Aviation matter.
In the run-up to his resignation as Home Affairs minister on Tuesday, Gigaba was facing an avalanche of accusations of impropriety relating to state capture.
President Cyril Ramaphosa was also under increasing pressure to deal with Gigaba and compelled by the Public Protector to act.
He said: “That ethics committee was always going to be a terribly difficult time for me, but I have no doubt that there is some deal that’s being done and that he will be resurrected at some stage, probably in the post-election environment.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
