CT motorist filmed driving over 2 baby geese identified

CAPE TOWN - The motorist who was caught on camera driving over two baby Egyptian geese in the Cape Town CBD last week has been identified and criminal complaints have been laid against him.

The incident was filmed by the Western Cape Education Department's spokesperson Jessica Shelver.

The video had since gone viral on Facebook, sparking public outrage.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals' Belinda Abrahams said: “I can confirm that the driver of the vehicle that was involved in the incident has been identified and charges in respect of the contravention of Animals Protection Act have been brought against him. We have opened a docket against SAPS in Cape Town CBD and the matter lies with the investigative officers there.”

