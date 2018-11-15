Cooler temperatures expected in Gauteng for the weekend

Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-thirties for the rest of this week across several provinces.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service says that temperatures in Gauteng will begin cooling from the weekend.

Significant rainfall can only be expected from Monday.

Forecaster Mbali Maliage said: “We still have the heatwave over in the North West province, Free State, and Gauteng. We are expecting temperatures to start dropping on Saturday and Sunday.”

Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 15.11.2018 pic.twitter.com/avZvVTUoBz — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 15, 2018

The country's coastal regions can expect mild to hot temperatures, with Cape Town set for a sunny 25 degrees Celsius, Port Elizabeth to hit 24 degrees Celsius and Durban is expected to see a maximum of 26 degrees Celsius.

The Northern Cape is expected to experience very weather with temperatures ranging between 30 degrees Celsius in Springbok and 39 in Upington.