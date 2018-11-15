Communicare 'hopes to break ground' on Salt River housing project by mid-2019

Two weeks ago, former councillor Brett Herron claimed the Democratic Alliance caucus killed the project before it even got off the ground.

CAPE TOWN - The company behind the Salt River Market social housing development says it hopes to break ground by mid-2019.

Disposal of the site still needs to get the approval of the City of Cape Town council.

Two weeks ago, former councillor Brett Herron claimed the Democratic Alliance caucus killed the project before it even got off the ground and that the party is against the integration of communities.

Cape Town councillors from the Transport and Development Authority portfolio committee were on Wednesday taken through Communicare’s plans for the Salt River Market site.

The social housing NGO intends on building 723 rental units, 216 will be for social housing, 100 for gap housing, and 407 will be market-related units to balance the low costs of the other apartments.

There will also be a space for shops, a community centre, play area and informal traders.

Committee chair Anthony Moses says there were various reasons why the sale of the site was originally stopped, like a difference in valuations from 2014 to now and questions over the number of social housing units in the development.

“We want to see a programme scheduled on how we’re going to roll out this plan and I think that’s important for us. We want to get down to the groundwork and do the sod-turning and start building these units for our communities.”

Moses says once these issues are ironed out by Communicare, the matter will be tabled before council next month.

Communicare bosses say they hope to get started on the development as early as the middle of 2019.

The design concept for the #SaltRiver Market development. Final development won’t necessarily look like this. MM pic.twitter.com/1hE6JWZZpp — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 14, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)