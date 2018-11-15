Commit staff to SA’s values and watch NPA turn around - Rodney de Kock

Western Cape's top prosecutor Advocate Rodney de Kock says people within the NPA who are working against efforts to fix the organisation should leave.

PRETORIA - The Western Cape's top prosecutor believes the key to turning the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) around lies in recommitting staff to the values of the country.

Advocate Rodney de Kock made the submission while being interviewed for the position of National Director of Public Prosecutions.

The interviews are being held at the Union Buildings by the panel appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

De Kock was asked what needs to be done to salvage the Prosecuting Authority.

“We have to recommit the staff of the institution to the values of the country, we have to refocus the energies of the people to do their work, the right thing and to know what their purpose is as prosecutors. I believe the majority of prosecutors understand that and are hard working.”

He says people within the NPA who are working against efforts to fix the organisation should leave.

De Kock says a lot needs to be done to heal divisions within the NPA.

“If people are not prepared to work in the NPA, then, unfortunately, they have to make a decision whether they want to be part of the future or do something else. The urgency of the work in the country is just too great, we need to get everybody galvanised around a common vision. They have to do their work, there is no time for us to have self-interest.”