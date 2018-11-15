Commit staff to SA’s values and watch NPA turn around - Rodney de Kock
Western Cape's top prosecutor Advocate Rodney de Kock says people within the NPA who are working against efforts to fix the organisation should leave.
PRETORIA - The Western Cape's top prosecutor believes the key to turning the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) around lies in recommitting staff to the values of the country.
Advocate Rodney de Kock made the submission while being interviewed for the position of National Director of Public Prosecutions.
The interviews are being held at the Union Buildings by the panel appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
De Kock was asked what needs to be done to salvage the Prosecuting Authority.
“We have to recommit the staff of the institution to the values of the country, we have to refocus the energies of the people to do their work, the right thing and to know what their purpose is as prosecutors. I believe the majority of prosecutors understand that and are hard working.”
He says people within the NPA who are working against efforts to fix the organisation should leave.
De Kock says a lot needs to be done to heal divisions within the NPA.
“If people are not prepared to work in the NPA, then, unfortunately, they have to make a decision whether they want to be part of the future or do something else. The urgency of the work in the country is just too great, we need to get everybody galvanised around a common vision. They have to do their work, there is no time for us to have self-interest.”
Popular in Local
-
DA pushed to abandon findings against De Lille made in sub-committee report
-
AA forecasts drop in December fuel prices
-
South Africans warned about festive season scams
-
Malusi Gigaba resigns as Member of Parliament
-
Lotto results: Wednesday 14 November 2018
-
CT motorist filmed driving over 2 baby geese identified
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.