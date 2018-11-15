Civil society group outraged over Bob Hewitt’s bid for early release from jail
The former international tennis champion has applied to spend the rest of his six-year sentence at home after only serving two years behind bars after being convicted of rape and sexual assault in 2016 of two women.
JOHANNESBURG - Civil society group Women and Men Against Child Abuse says its outraged at the possibility that convicted rapist Bob Hewitt could be released from prison early.
The former international tennis champion has applied to spend the rest of his six-year sentence at home after only serving two years behind bars.
The organisation's Miranda Jordaan says this is another attempt to traumatise his victims.
She says that Correctional Services is complicit in the violation of Hewitt's victims for even considering his application.
The 78-year-old former tennis champion was convicted of rape and sexual assault in 2016 of two women.
He is now applying to serve the rest of his sentence under house arrest after serving two years.
Jordaan says that Correctional Services should throw out the application.
“For the victims to remain broken human beings, to remain damaged broken people who can never get closure until he has served the full sentence.”
She says they will be opposing Hewitt's application.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
