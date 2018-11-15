Boks change six for Scotland clash
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has made six changes to the side that will face Scotland at Murrayfield in their third match of the European tour.
Blue Bulls scrumhalf Embrose Papier will start for the first time in a Bok jersey after his five Test matches have all come from the bench in 2018. He replaces incumbent Faf de Klerk who has been released to resume his club duties with Sale Sharks.
Papier’s Bulls teammate RG Snyman also gets a start at lock, with Pieter-Steph du Toit reverting back to the blindside flank where he has played the majority of his rugby this year and partners Duane Vermeulen and captain Siya Kolisi in the back row.
Vermeulen returns to his favoured position of eighth-man, in the place of the injured Warren Whiteley who picked up a calf injury in the last gasp 29-26 victory of France in Paris last week.
Lood de Jager and Ivan van Zyl are promoted from the stands onto the bench and Erasmus will hope they will add some impetus later on in the game.
Springboks: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 S’bu Nkosi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff.
Subs: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Lood de Jager, 20 Francois Louw, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Cheslin Kolbe.
