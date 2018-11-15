Beyoncé buys out clothing venture from UK's Philip Green
The Ivy Park clothing released a statement saying Green’s Topshop and Arcadia businesses will fulfill existing orders to Ivy Park. No financial details were disclosed.
LONDON - United States singer Beyoncé has bought the Ivy Park fitness clothing brand launched two years ago with British retail tycoon Philip Green, who has faced allegations of sexual harassment.
“After discussions of almost a year, (Beyoncé’s) Parkwood has acquired 100% of the Ivy Park brand,” Ivy Park said in a statement.
It said Green’s Topshop and Arcadia businesses will fulfil existing orders to Ivy Park. No financial details were disclosed.
Ivy Park sells items such as hoodies and leggings, part of a trend towards so-called athleisure. Beyonce, who is married to rapper Jay-Z, has a six-year-old daughter called Blue Ivy.
Green’s representative referred to the Ivy Park statement, without further comment. A representative of Beyoncé could not be reached for additional comment.
The deal was first reported in the Financial Times.
Green, one of Britain’s best-known businessmen, was named in Parliament last month as having taken legal action to prevent publication of allegations of sexual harassment and racial abuse of staff.
In a statement last month, Green denied having broken the law and said his businesses fully investigated employee grievances.
Popular in Lifestyle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.