Go

Authorities probing cause of V&A Waterfront fire

The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service says an electrical transformer caught alight in the basement of Pick n Pay.

Paramedics are seen outside the V&A Waterfront following a fire at the mall. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire at the V&A Waterfront on Wednesday night.

The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service says an electrical transformer caught alight in the basement of Pick n Pay.

Firefighters and paramedics were at the scene where the fire broke out around 6pm.

Shoppers and workers were evacuated as a precautionary measure and stood outside the mall for more than an hour.

A Tasha’s worker who was inside the mall when the fire broke out says all he saw was smoke and people rushing towards the exit.

“The time I was downstairs I saw smoke, people were running, and security guards were telling us we must leave."

Another employee who works at the Deli Co Coffee says he was shocked by the incident as it has never happened before.

"The guards told us to go out of the shops. We just saw fire coming out of Pick n Pay... we were very scared, it was hectic."

The centre management says there were no injuries or deaths and adds that the matter is being investigated.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

