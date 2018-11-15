As SA & UAE ratify extradition treaty, will Guptas return to face charges?
With an extradition treaty between the two countries in place, proceedings could begin to bring the Gupta brothers back to South Africa to face criminal proceedings.
CAPE TOWN - The controversial Gupta brothers could start feeling the heat following the ratification of two key treaties with the United Arab Emirates
An extradition treaty and another on mutual legal assistance were concluded with the United Arab Emirates in September and signed off by the National Assembly on Thursday
It’s widely believed that the Guptas have sought refuge in Dubai since fleeing South Africa and with an extradition treaty in place, proceedings could begin to bring them to South Africa to face criminal proceedings.
Opposition parties have accused government of being slow to act in finalising the treaties given that the process began eight years ago.
The Hawks have already indicated to Parliament that they have been in discussions with the United Arab Emirates on their investigations against the Gupta brothers.
The DA’s Glynnis Breytenbach says with the extradition treaties now signed, there is one less place for them to hide.
The EFF’s Ntombovuyo Mente says the Gupta brothers must return to South Africa to face criminal charges.
“We therefore urge the government of the UAE to arrest those criminals immediately to ensure they do not escape,” says Mente.
The ACDP’s Steve Swart says there’s also been nothing to prevent South Africa from requesting extradition of the Gupta brothers and their associates while the country is still processing the incorporation of these agreements into domestic law.
The Guptas dodged testifying before Parliament’s inquiry into state capture into Eskom earlier this year, saying they were out of the country.
