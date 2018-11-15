Popular Topics
Andrea Johnson promises major shake-up if elected as NDPP

State prosecutor Andrea Johnson has concluded her interview at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

A video screengrab of advocate Andrea Johnson during an interview for the position of prosecutions boss at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 15 November 2018. Picture: YouTube
A video screengrab of advocate Andrea Johnson during an interview for the position of prosecutions boss at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 15 November 2018. Picture: YouTube
one hour ago

PRETORIA - The first advocate to interview for the position of prosecutions boss has urged the panel to do what is right for both the beleaguered National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the country.

State prosecutor Andrea Johnson has concluded her interview at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

President Cyril Ramaphosa set up a seven-member panel of legal professionals to shortlist candidates.

Johnson says if she’s appointed, there’ll be a major shake-up.

“When I walk in there as the national director, I will firstly deal with that upper structure of management because they are the problem that filters down to the rest of the NPA. Some of the individuals have overstayed their welcome in terms of their portfolios.”

Johnson told the panel she believes they will do the right thing.

“Do right by the Constitution, do right the republic and by the people that the national director and the NPA are to serve. Where we have failed, rectify that situation please by making sure that you put in the correct person to do the job.”

Johnson was the first of four candidates to be interviewed on Thursday.

WATCH: National Director of Public Prosecutions Interviews: Adv A Johnson

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

