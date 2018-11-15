Popular Topics
ANCWL calls for speedy adoption of land reform report

On Thursday, Parliament's constitutional review committee adopted that report, recommending that Section 25 of the Constitution be changed.

The constitutional review committee has on 15 November 2018 adopted its final report that recommends the amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution. Picture: @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter.
The constitutional review committee has on 15 November 2018 adopted its final report that recommends the amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution. Picture: @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter.
29 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) has called on the National Assembly to swiftly adopt the report recommending that the Constitution be amended to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

Earlier on Thursday, Parliament's constitutional review committee adopted that report, recommending that Section 25 of the Constitution be changed.

This follows public consultation and lengthy deliberation on the matter.

The ANCWL’s general secretly Meokgo Matuba says Members of Parliament must convene as soon as possible.

“We’re calling on Parliament and everybody who is a Member of Parliament to speedily adopt this particular resolution.”

