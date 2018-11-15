Analyst predicts generational battle in next round of ANC conferences
Malusi Gigaba’s sympathisers argue that the former Home Affairs minister is being purged because he poses a threat for the senior members of the party ahead of the ANC’s next elective conference.
DURBAN - As debates around the so-called “generational mix” continue within the African National Congress (ANC) in the wake of Malusi Gigaba’s resignation, one political analyst believes this argument is a proxy to bargain for factional interests.
Gigaba’s resignation has seen his sympathisers and peers jumping to his defence despite the litany of controversies that he has been embroiled in.
They argue that the former Home Affairs minister is being purged because he poses a threat for the senior members of the party ahead of the ANC’s next elective conference.
It’s understood that a fightback campaign is now underway that includes ensuring that Gigaba remains in the National Assembly after the 2019 elections.
Peter Mokaba being overlooked for a ministerial position in the early 90s, Fikile Mbalula’s exit from Cabinet earlier in 2018 and now Gigaba’s resignation all form part of the debate around whether the elders in the ANC are gatekeeping senior positions because of the threat young leaders may pose.
Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni says there have been no substantive arguments to back these claims.
“When you scratch the surface beyond the proposal of younger people or more woman or a female leader, you then ask, what are the fundamentals that these people are proposing that would reshape the ANC or reformulate it in a different way? You tend not to hear anything of substance.”
But will the debate around a “generational mix” create problems for senior ANC leaders ahead of the 2022 elective conference?
Mnguni believes the connection between Mokaba, Mbalula and Gigaba as former ANC Youth League presidents strengthens the narrative.
“I do foresee a massive intergenerational battle in the next round of conferences in the ANC.”
Meanwhile, the KwaZulu-Natal ANC has welcomed Gigaba’s resignation, saying it will give him time to respond to all the challenges he currently faces.
At the same time, Gigaba is expected to be in the province over the weekend for ANC election campaigning.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
Malusi Gigaba resigns as Member of Parliament
-
MPs adopt report to allow for land expropriation without compensation
-
[CARTOON] Tom Moyane & Untold Harm For Who?
-
Gigaba resignation leaves MPs with unanswered questions
-
Gigaba's peers plan a fight back
-
Pravin Gordhan’s meeting with Public Protector went well – lawyer
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.