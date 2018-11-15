‘American Horror Story’ saved my life, says Billie Lourd
The actress landed the part of Winter Anderson in the 2017 season of the anthology horror show just a few months after the tragic death of her mother Carrie Fisher.
LONDON - Billie Lourd says American Horror Story helped “save her life” when she was dealing with the loss of her mother Carrie Fisher.
The 26-year-old actress landed the part of Winter Anderson in the 2017 season of the anthology horror show - which was subtitled Cult - just a few months after the tragic death of her mother and Star Wars icon Carrie in December 2016 and has now praised executive producer Ryan Murphy for helping to pull her out of a dark place.
Lourd - who is currently on screens as Mallory in the new Apocalypse season - said: “When Ryan offered me Cult, it was just a few months after my mom passed, and it honestly helped me process all of my emotions through these characters.
“Being able to cry for Winter helped me cry for myself. And it’s been really healing and cathartic in an amazing way and getting to be around all the incredible people on set, they’ve become like a family to me, and I cannot thank Ryan enough. Honestly, it kind of saved my life.”
The season finale of Apocalypse airs in FX on Wednesday, and Lourd - who also lost her grandmother Debbie Reynolds just one day after Carrie’s passing - says the predominantly female cast coming together to defeat the Antichrist is a “great message” to send to young women.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said: “It means so much more because of the #MeToo movement, [the unity of women around the world has made it] even more powerful than it would have been. Getting to watch all of us be more powerful than even the Antichrist, it was so inspirational, I think, and such a great message for young girls and women out there.”
American Horror Story: Apocalypse also stars Sarah Paulson as Wilhelmina, Cordelia, and Billie Dean, Emma Roberts as Madison, Kathy Bates as Miriam, Taissa Farmiga as Zoe and Violet, Cody Fern as Michael, and Evan Peters as Tate.
