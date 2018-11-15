'Adoption of land expropriation report was flawed'

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
Go

'Adoption of land expropriation report was flawed'

The official opposition Democratic Alliance says the adoption of the report was flawed and an attempt to expedite election prospects of the African National Congress and Economic Freedom Fighters.

FILE: In June, the Freedom Front Plus had collected 101,060 petitions against the expropriation of land without compensation. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/EWN
FILE: In June, the Freedom Front Plus had collected 101,060 petitions against the expropriation of land without compensation. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/EWN
25 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties not in favour of a constitutional amendment to allow for land expropriation are gearing up for a fight.

The constitutional review committee has on Thursday voted in favour of a constitutional amendment despite objections from some opposition parties.

The official opposition Democratic Alliance says the adoption of the report was flawed and an attempt to expedite election prospects of the African National Congress and Economic Freedom Fighters.

The Congress of the People called the report and its recommendations irrational and damaging to the country’s development prospects.

While some civil society organisations like the Institute for Race Relations have hinted at a court challenge, the parties are still exploring their options.

Freedom Front Plus MP and member of committee Corne Mulder said: “We cannot say what civil organisations and civil society out there may do or not do, but we, as political parties, will look at all options.”

Committee co-chairperson Stan Maila says there’s no basis for any legal challenge.

“From us as the chair, we’re of the opinion that we did everything possible to go by the rules and we hope the processes undertaken was quite fair and adequate enough.”

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA