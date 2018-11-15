'Adoption of land expropriation report was flawed'
The official opposition Democratic Alliance says the adoption of the report was flawed and an attempt to expedite election prospects of the African National Congress and Economic Freedom Fighters.
CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties not in favour of a constitutional amendment to allow for land expropriation are gearing up for a fight.
The constitutional review committee has on Thursday voted in favour of a constitutional amendment despite objections from some opposition parties.
The Congress of the People called the report and its recommendations irrational and damaging to the country’s development prospects.
While some civil society organisations like the Institute for Race Relations have hinted at a court challenge, the parties are still exploring their options.
Freedom Front Plus MP and member of committee Corne Mulder said: “We cannot say what civil organisations and civil society out there may do or not do, but we, as political parties, will look at all options.”
Committee co-chairperson Stan Maila says there’s no basis for any legal challenge.
“From us as the chair, we’re of the opinion that we did everything possible to go by the rules and we hope the processes undertaken was quite fair and adequate enough.”
