ACDP determined to oust Mongameli Bobani as NMB mayor

The ACDP’s Lance Grootboom has called parties making up the ruling coalition in the municipality to vote against Bobani as he is accused of corruption.

CAPE TOWN - The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) says they won’t rest until Mongameli Bobani steps down as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor.

Bobani took over from the Democratic Alliance’s Athol Trollip in September. Trollip was himself unseated through a motion of no confidence.

Bobani survived a previous challenge to his leadership.

The ACDP’s Lance Grootboom has called parties making up the ruling coalition in the municipality to vote against Bobani as he is accused of corruption.

“At the special meeting, I tried to squeeze in a motion by using another section, which allows me to do it without giving notice and without having it in the councillor’s agenda. But I did give prior notice to make sure that I’m complying with Section 58,” says Grootboom.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)