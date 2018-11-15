AA forecasts drop in December fuel prices
The association predicts a decrease of R1.54 cents a litre for petrol and a 92 cents drop for diesel.
JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association (AA) has forecast a massive drop in fuel prices in December.
The association predicts a decrease of R1.54 cents a litre for petrol and a 92 cents drop for diesel.
Paraffin is expected to go down by 85 cents.
#PetrolPrice the Automobile Association predicts massive drop in the price of fuel for motorists. According to the AA data shows a massive drop of R1.54 per litre for petrol with diesel dropping by 92c. BD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 15, 2018
AA spokesperson Layton Beard says this is based on recent audited data released by the Central Energy Fund.
“The real reason behind this decrease is that there’s been a real easing of international petroleum prices, and that downward trend has certainly played a big role in why we are expecting this decrease in December.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
MPs adopt report to allow for land expropriation without compensation
-
Malusi Gigaba resigns as Member of Parliament
-
Standard Bank to lay off over 500 workers
-
[CARTOON] Tom Moyane & Untold Harm For Who?
-
Mthembu salutes Gigaba for 'putting interests of ANC & country first'
-
Lotto results: Wednesday 14 November 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.