AA forecasts drop in December fuel prices

JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association (AA) has forecast a massive drop in fuel prices in December.

The association predicts a decrease of R1.54 cents a litre for petrol and a 92 cents drop for diesel.

Paraffin is expected to go down by 85 cents.

#PetrolPrice the Automobile Association predicts massive drop in the price of fuel for motorists. According to the AA data shows a massive drop of R1.54 per litre for petrol with diesel dropping by 92c. BD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 15, 2018

AA spokesperson Layton Beard says this is based on recent audited data released by the Central Energy Fund.

“The real reason behind this decrease is that there’s been a real easing of international petroleum prices, and that downward trend has certainly played a big role in why we are expecting this decrease in December.”

