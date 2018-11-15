Popular Topics
AA forecasts drop in December fuel prices

The association predicts a decrease of R1.54 cents a litre for petrol and a 92 cents drop for diesel.

FILE: Petrol station. Picture: EWN
FILE: Petrol station. Picture: EWN
52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association (AA) has forecast a massive drop in fuel prices in December.

The association predicts a decrease of R1.54 cents a litre for petrol and a 92 cents drop for diesel.

Paraffin is expected to go down by 85 cents.

AA spokesperson Layton Beard says this is based on recent audited data released by the Central Energy Fund.

“The real reason behind this decrease is that there’s been a real easing of international petroleum prices, and that downward trend has certainly played a big role in why we are expecting this decrease in December.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

