8 arrested in Rustenburg for allegedly planning cash-in-transit heist
The police's multi-disciplinary task team arrested the group on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have foiled a cash-in-transit heist in Rustenburg and arrested eight suspects.
The suspects could face charges including conspiracy to commit armed robbery, possession of prohibited firearm and ammunition, as well as possession of suspected stolen vehicles.
The police’s Brenda Muridili said: “The suspects were traced to a safe house and on realising that they were cornered by the team, they fled in four vehicles.
“The team gave chase and swiftly arrested eight suspects aged between 33 and 42. During the arrest, the police seized four vehicles, two sedans, an SUV and a minibus and an assault rifle with rounds of ammunition. The team is tracing the suspects that managed to evade arrest.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
