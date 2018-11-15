2 WC traffic officers accused of encouraging reckless driving suspended

Two officers captured on cellphone video footage over this past weekend appeared to spur drivers on as they recklessly exited a road from a farm stall onto the national road.

CAPE TOWN - Two provincial traffic officials accused of allegedly encouraging reckless driving on the N2 highway near Grabouw face possible suspension.

The officers captured on cellphone video footage over this past weekend appeared to spur drivers on as they recklessly exited a road from a farm stall onto the national road.

The provincial Transport and Public Works Department then launched a probe.

In one video clip an officer, walking next to a marked traffic vehicle, can be seen raising his arms to encourage the car spinning activity, while the crowd cheers on.

Kyle Reinecke, deputy-director general at the provincial department, said: “Our initial investigation has led to letters being served to two traffic officers late yesterday evening, informing them of our intention to suspend them and requiring reasons from them as to why they should not be suspended. They have until the close of business tomorrow to respond.”

Reinecke says cases of reckless and negligent driving have been opened against the drivers of the vehicles captured in the videos.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)