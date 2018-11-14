Zondo urges witness to make every effort to appear at state capture inquiry

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has granted applications by Mcebisi Jonas and Pravin Gordhan to postpone their appearances.

JOHANNESBURG – As former Public Enterprises Minister Barbra Hogan returns to the state capture commission of inquiry on Wednesday morning, deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has made an appeal to those who have been summoned to make every effort to appear.

On Tuesday, Hogan’s testimony was interrupted by power cuts.

This was after Zondo granted an application by former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas to postpone his appearance from today to 26 November.

Jonas was meant to be cross-examined by Duduzane Zuma’s lawyers on Wednesday but he applied for a postponement because he is out of the country working as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s investor envoy.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan also asked for a postponement of his appearance from Thursday to next week Monday.

Zondo says: "Everyone should try as best they can to appear on the dates that the commission allocates and when they really are compelling reasons should they try to get other dates."

Hogan will continue her testimony this morning and deal with South African Airways (SAA) and claims that the Gupta family put pressure on her to drop the airline’s flight to Mumbai.

