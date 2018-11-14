#WT20: Proteas women look to upset Windies
The Windies have played one match, so far, and comfortably beat Bangladesh on a challenging pitch where the scoring showcased how hard runs were to come by.
CAPE TOWN - The match between hosts West Indies and South Africa could basically be a knockout game considering that England are top of Group A, as things stand.
The Windies have played one match, so far, and comfortably beat Bangladesh on a challenging pitch where the scoring showcased how hard runs were to come by.
After they were sent in to bat, the hosts posted a modest 106-8, with skipper Stafanie Taylor (29) and Kycia Knight (32) the top scorers.
However, one of their star players, Deandra Dottin, ripped through the heart of the Bangladeshi batting with incredible figures of 5/5 in 3.1 overs. Mainly due to Dottin’s work, none of the Bangladeshis got to double figures which helped the hosts to a 60-run win.
South Africa, however, had serious concerns around their batting, which had failed dismally in the warm-up games.
Luckily for them, their world-class opening bowlers Shabnim Ismail (3/10) and Marizanne Kapp (1/3) made sure the batters had an achievable target to chase as Sri Lanka were restricted to 99/8.
South Africa went on to win by seven wickets with Kapp (38) rounding off an impressive all-round display and skipper Dane van Niekerk (33*) helping them across the line.
This will be a tightly contested affair with nothing between the two sides. South Africa have become accustomed to the conditions in St Lucia, having played the solitary match there. However, the Windies have the home support which could be a factor playing in the evening.
With both sides boasting an all-star bowling attack, the desire factor could be which batting unit withstands the pressure best and takes their team to victory.
Popular in Sport
-
De Villiers’s 93 sinks Jozi Stars in MSL warm-up match
-
Ranieri to the rescue as Fulham sack Jokanovic
-
Baxter defends his players over Seychelles beach photos
-
Orlando Pirates name squad for Champions League return campaign
-
Malan: It's a dream come true to be playing at Newlands
-
IPL's Kolkata Knight Riders dump Aussie Starc by text
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.