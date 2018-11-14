WT20: Proteas women look to upset Windies

The Windies have played one match, so far, and comfortably beat Bangladesh on a challenging pitch where the scoring showcased how hard runs were to come by.

CAPE TOWN - The match between hosts West Indies and South Africa could basically be a knockout game considering that England are top of Group A, as things stand.

The Windies have played one match, so far, and comfortably beat Bangladesh on a challenging pitch where the scoring showcased how hard runs were to come by.

After they were sent in to bat, the hosts posted a modest 106-8, with skipper Stafanie Taylor (29) and Kycia Knight (32) the top scorers.

However, one of their star players, Deandra Dottin, ripped through the heart of the Bangladeshi batting with incredible figures of 5/5 in 3.1 overs. Mainly due to Dottin’s work, none of the Bangladeshis got to double figures which helped the hosts to a 60-run win.

South Africa, however, had serious concerns around their batting, which had failed dismally in the warm-up games.

Luckily for them, their world-class opening bowlers Shabnim Ismail (3/10) and Marizanne Kapp (1/3) made sure the batters had an achievable target to chase as Sri Lanka were restricted to 99/8.

South Africa went on to win by seven wickets with Kapp (38) rounding off an impressive all-round display and skipper Dane van Niekerk (33*) helping them across the line.

This will be a tightly contested affair with nothing between the two sides. South Africa have become accustomed to the conditions in St Lucia, having played the solitary match there. However, the Windies have the home support which could be a factor playing in the evening.

With both sides boasting an all-star bowling attack, the desire factor could be which batting unit withstands the pressure best and takes their team to victory.