WHO: DRC’s Ebola outbreak to last at least six more months
Children in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo are dying from Ebola at an unprecedented rate.
GENEVA - The Ebola outbreak in north-eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which has already killed more than 200 people, is expected to last until mid-2019, the World Health Organisation’s emergency response chief Peter Salama told reporters on Tuesday.
“It’s very hard to predict timeframes in an outbreak as complicated as this with so many variables that are outside our control, but certainly we’re planning on at least another six months before we can declare this outbreak over,” he said.
Children in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo are dying from Ebola at an unprecedented rate due largely to poor sanitary practices at clinics run by traditional healers, the health ministry said on Sunday.
The impact on children has been felt acutely in the city of Beni, which has emerged as the outbreak’s new epicentre.
Of 120 confirmed Ebola cases in Beni, at least 30 are under 10-years-old, and 27 of them have died, according to health ministry data.
Many children affected by an unrelated malaria outbreak near Beni are thought to have contracted Ebola at clinics run by traditional healers who have also treated Ebola patients, said Jessica Ilunga, a spokesperson for the health ministry.
