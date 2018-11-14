'We must combat unilateralism threatening democracy, respect for human rights'
President Cyril Ramaphosa says Africa on its route to peace, development and transformation can learn from the European Union which was born to end historic divisions on its continent.
PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s warns of the international rise of racism and xenophobia cloaked in the mantle of nationalism.
His speech to the European Parliament in Strasbourg carries a cautionary note similar to that of French President Emmanuel Macron last Sunday and is seen as a backhander to United States President Donald Trump.
President @CyrilRamaphosa together with President of the European Parliament, Mr Antonio Tajani during a Press Conference ahead of addressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. #SAinEU #BetterAfricaBetterWorld pic.twitter.com/wpL1gsulv5— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) November 14, 2018
Ramaphosa says the world has to turn to its leaders to combat the rise of unilateralism threatening the collective international drive for democracy and respect for human rights.
He cites the late Nelson Mandela as one of those leaders who belong to all humanity, current and future, that share his values.
