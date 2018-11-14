[WATCH LIVE] Interviews for new NDPP underway

The interviews for a new prosecutions boss are underway at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The unprecedented process to interview candidates for the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) has been set down for three days and will conclude on Friday.

The candidates scheduled to be interviewed on Wednesday are: Advocate Silas Ramaite, Advocate Siyabulele Mapoma, Mike Makhari, Advocate Matric Luphondo and Advocate Andrew Chauke.

WATCH: Interviews for new NDPP underway