[WATCH LIVE] Interviews for new NDPP underway

Probe into death of CT train commuter underway
Local
The interviews for a new prosecutions boss are underway at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
PRETORIA - The interviews for a new prosecutions boss are underway at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
The unprecedented process to interview candidates for the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) has been set down for three days and will conclude on Friday.
The candidates scheduled to be interviewed on Wednesday are: Advocate Silas Ramaite, Advocate Siyabulele Mapoma, Mike Makhari, Advocate Matric Luphondo and Advocate Andrew Chauke.
WATCH: Interviews for new NDPP underway
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.