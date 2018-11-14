Stats SA to reveal September retail sales figures
Nedbank economist Johannes Khoza says retail sales growth will show a dip in September but should still make a positive contribution to third quarter GDP.
JOHANNESBURG - September retail sales figures will indicate on Wednesday whether the economy has emerged from a technical recession.
Statistics South Africa is set to release the figures on Wednesday afternoon.
August sales rose to 2.5% up from 1.4% in July.
Nedbank economist Johannes Khoza says retail sales growth will show a dip in September but should still make a positive contribution to third quarter GDP.
“The three months, up to September, we expect growth in the retail to have pushed at a general consumer spending number.”
Consumers have had to cut back on buying big-ticket items like cars and houses due to the general increase in the cost of living, and job losses.
The economy shrank by 0.7% in the second quarter, following a 2.6% contraction in the first quarter.
This pushed the country into a recession for the first time in almost a decade.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Business
-
'Incomparable' $50m pink diamond smashes record at Geneva auction
-
Cheers, fears as Amazon unveils HQ plan
-
Facebook shuts more accounts aimed at political meddling
-
#RandReport: Rand inches lower on risk aversion, stocks fall
-
'What do you think you’re doing?': Hogan reveals more on Zuma 'meddling'
-
Reserve Bank: VBS Bank liquidator to be appointed
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.