Star-studded Windies hope home comforts an extra advantage in WT20 title defence

CAPE TOWN - Defending champions of the ICC World T20 in 2016, the West Indies have home ground advantage as they attempt to defend their title.

Like many other nations, continuity is a genuine positive of this Windies group, with 11 players of the victorious squad of 2016 retaining their positions.

The heart and soul of the team is dynamic all-rounder of Stafanie Taylor, who not only received Player of the Tournament in 2016 but is also at the summit of the Women's T20I all-rounder rankings.

The host nation is blessed with a ridiculous amount of quality all-rounders, with the equally combative pair of Hayley Matthews and Deandra Dottin occupying second and fourth place in the Women's T20I all-rounder rankings, respectively.

The reigning champions are one of the favourites in the competition, if not the favourite, because of their home ground advantage, but they have been inconsistent in their build-up to the competition.

They smashed Sri Lanka 3-0 in a T20I series before New Zealand did the same to them, beating the Windies 4-0 away in New Zealand.

In their most recent series with South Africa, they drew 2-2 which would have settled the nerves somewhat.

STRENGTHS

The Windies, on their day, are an explosive team capable of instilling fear into their opposition because of their destructive talents. Their strength is their experience, player versatility and their star quality within the squad.

Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, and 20-year old superstar Hayley Matthews were crucial in 2016 and more of the same is expected of the trio, although there will certainly be more eyes on their exploits than ever before, as each one offers match-winning capabilities with the ball and bat.

WEAKNESS

With so much natural talent, it is tough to single out anything that is obvious, but the fast-bowling department is not as well stocked as other departments.