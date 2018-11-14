Silas Ramaite: Building trust within NPA leadership key for stability
The interviews for a new prosecutions boss have started in Pretoria with current acting National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Silas Ramaite.
PRETORIA - The interviews for a new prosecutions boss have started in Pretoria with current acting National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Silas Ramaite.
President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed a panel led by Minister Jeff Radebe to shortlist and interview candidates and make three recommendations to him.
Eleven legal professionals, mostly advocates, are scheduled to be interviewed between Wednesday and Friday.
Ramaite was asked what accountability means to him.
“My belief and creed, as a lawyer and officer of the court, accountability means being accountable to the rule of law in the sense that, as a prosecutor, you’re first and foremost accountable to the court.”
The advocate believes building trust within the leadership of the NPA is key to bringing about stability.
“The best way to mould a team is getting the people who matter involved, and that starts right at the top. One needs to build trust and I have throughout endeavoured at all times to build trust, even during difficult times.”
WATCH: Interviews for new NDPP underway
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
Duduzane Zuma unhappy with postponement of Mcebisi Jonas cross-examination
-
[CARTOON] Putting Words in Gigaba’s Mouth
-
AfriForum confident of strong case against Malema in land invasion matter
-
EFF in Joburg demands Herman Mashaba apology over cow heads matter
-
Parly committee: Gigaba took selfless and principled decision to resign
-
Breytenbach pulls out of race to lead NPA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.