Silas Ramaite: Building trust within NPA leadership key for stability

PRETORIA - The interviews for a new prosecutions boss have started in Pretoria with current acting National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Silas Ramaite.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed a panel led by Minister Jeff Radebe to shortlist and interview candidates and make three recommendations to him.

Eleven legal professionals, mostly advocates, are scheduled to be interviewed between Wednesday and Friday.

Ramaite was asked what accountability means to him.

“My belief and creed, as a lawyer and officer of the court, accountability means being accountable to the rule of law in the sense that, as a prosecutor, you’re first and foremost accountable to the court.”

The advocate believes building trust within the leadership of the NPA is key to bringing about stability.

“The best way to mould a team is getting the people who matter involved, and that starts right at the top. One needs to build trust and I have throughout endeavoured at all times to build trust, even during difficult times.”

