Saldanha Bay Municipality insists it has plan to address housing needs

Vredenberg residents have embarked on rolling and often violent demonstrations over the last two days.

CAPE TOWN - The Saldanha Bay Municipality insists it has a plan in place to address the housing needs of residents.

They're demanding proper housing, better sanitation as well as water and electricity provision.

Thirty-eight protesters were arrested for public violence after they damaged police vehicles and pelted the local police station with stones.

#VredenburgProtest Vredenburg protesters are demanding to meet with municipality seniors in a desperate attempt to discuss their service delivery needs @BrandtKev - KB pic.twitter.com/OscNefU2pR — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 14, 2018

Municipal leaders say residents’ issues were raised during a meeting held with community leaders four weeks ago.

The Saldanha Bay municipal manager, Godfrey Louw, explains officials then paid a site visit to assess housing and service delivery needs of the communities of Tsistirasti 1 & 2, George Kerridge, Hopland and Bhekhele.

“A particular matter that was raised is a project called George Kerridge 512, this project is envisaged to provide 1,000 housing opportunities to approximately 1,000 families.”

This project, Louw explains, was initially scheduled to be completed at the end of October, but recent protests have delayed it even further.

Louw says other concerns raised by residents are also being addressed.

“We’re convinced that the community leaders would convey the message that the demand for services is something that municipality must weigh up against other priorities.”

The municipality says these plans are being communicated to residents through their respective ward councillors and ward committees, formal public participation programmes, as well as social media.

