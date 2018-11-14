Safety, waiting times among complaints lodged by Ocean View Clinic patients

Patients’ grievances prompted an oversight visit from Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Patients attending the Ocean View Clinic have lodged complaints about safety and extended waiting times, among a list of problems at the facility.

Currently, the average waiting time at the clinic is three hours.

The health facility services a population of more than 13,500 people from communities including Ocean View, Kommetjie, Red Hill, and Masiphumelele.

Staff members there attend to about 3,000 patients per month.

“The reason for the visit is about making sure that quality services are being delivered and to respond to some of the challenges that are facing the community at large, e.g. substance abuse.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)