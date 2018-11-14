South Africans warned about festive season scams
From ATM card swopping, to phishing scams, the group has cautioned criminals will go to extreme lengths to cheat people out of their festive season bonuses.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) has warned that criminals have found new ways to swindle you out of your money this festive season.
From ATM card swapping, to phishing scams, the group has cautioned criminals will go to extreme lengths to cheat people out of their festive season bonuses.
Sabric CEO Kalyani Pillay has highlighted, among others, ATM card swapping, targeted robberies, the money bomb scam and muti scam as some of the most prevalent ways criminals target unsuspecting victims over the festive period.
Pillay explains with the money bomb scam, criminals would roll up what appears to be bank notes but it's actually just paper covered by one authentic bank note.
They'd then target a person leaving an ATM or bank branch and strategically leave the wad of money in the victim's sight.
“But what they do is when they drop this roll of money they know the person is going to stop. They then say to them they can jointly share this money and they should rather go to a quieter spot where they can do the sharing of this money. When they get to that spot, they then obviously rob the victim of that money.”
Pillay has urged people to be vigilant and cautious when dealing with their money, adding they should carry as little cash as possible.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Inquiry: Manyi sets record straight about text he sent to Williams
-
Gigaba's peers plan a fight back
-
Ramaphosa required to explain retaining Gigaba in his Cabinet
-
Gordhan & Public Protector have ‘cordial’ meeting
-
AfriForum: Julius Malema, EFF owe us over R400k
-
EFF in Joburg demands Herman Mashaba apology over cow heads matter
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.