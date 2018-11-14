Popular Topics
Another bailout won’t solve the SABC's financial woes, says labour expert

While the future of the SABC staff hangs in the balance, employees are also now digesting news that the embattled corporation may run out of money to pay salaries by early next year.

FILE: The SABC offices in Auckland Park, Johannesburg. Picture: Tshepo Lesole/EWN
FILE: The SABC offices in Auckland Park, Johannesburg. Picture: Tshepo Lesole/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – While the future of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) staff hangs in the balance, employees are also now digesting news that the embattled corporation may run out of money to pay salaries by early next year.

The news was delivered by SABC board member Mathatha Tsedu in Parliament on Tuesday.

The cash-strapped public broadcaster began a consultation process with unions at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration on Tuesday regarding the retrenchments of about 2,000 workers.

Labour expert Andrew Levy says another bailout won’t solve the SABC's financial woes.

"Ultimately, if the continued supporting of loss-making institutions goes on it puts a huge burden on the fiscus and we just can’t sustain that going forward."

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

