Rape trial of former Soweto scholar patrol guard to begin

Johannes Molefe is accused of sexually abusing a number of children from the AB Xuma Primary school last year.

FILE: The AB Xuma Primary School in Orlando, Soweto, where more than 80 pupils were allegedly sexually assaulted by a scholar patrol guard. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The rape trial against a former Soweto scholar patrol guard is expected to begin in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

Johannes Molefe is accused of sexually abusing a number of children from the AB Xuma Primary School last year.

The 58-year-old made a appeared in court last week where the case was postponed to today.

A year after Molefe was arrested for sexually abusing dozens of children at the Orlando East primary school, his trial is finally expected to begin today.

Molefe's case was postponed last week after the State requested that the matter be moved to a later date as another case was being heard.

Parents who have been waiting for months for the trial to start were left annoyed by the delay.

Molefe is facing several counts of rape and of sexual assault.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

