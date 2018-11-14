Public violence case opened against protesting Vredenburg residents
Thousands of residents have embarked on rolling protest action that has, at various stages, turned violent.
VREDENBURG - Vredenburg residents are demanding an immediate meeting with the local council to air their grievances over living conditions.
They say they've tried to raise their issues with local government officials, but nothing has been done.
Hundreds of protesters are waiting to see if municipal officials will heed their calls for a meeting on Wednesday.
Community leader Mazitshana Siphiwe says previous discussions were futile.
Residents are unhappy over high electricity tariffs and a lack of formal housing. They say there are too few portable toilets in the community.
At the same times, the Western Cape Education Department says matric exams have not been disrupted in the area and are continuing as scheduled, but grade 8 to 11 learners have been sent home and won't be writing.
The protests in the area have turned violent at several points during the last two days.
The police's Frederick van Wyk says a number of their vehicles have been damaged in the protests.
“Protesters started throwing stones at a police station and damaging 11 vehicles and shops. We’ve opened a case of public violence for further investigation.”
#VredenburgProtest WC Social Development MEC Albert Fritz, has condemned “the threatening and illegal protests taking place in Vredenburg, which are attempting to inhibit the Department of Social Development’s local office from providing services to the community”. KB pic.twitter.com/A0dhbgmGxG— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 14, 2018
CLINICS CLOSED
Vredenberg residents are demanding an immediate meeting with the local council to air their grievances over living conditions.The West Coast district office's Leensie Lotter says: “Two clinics, Louwville and Hanna Coetzee, in Vredenburg are closed until further notice. Vredenburg clinic will be monitored throughout the day and closed if the safety of patients and staff are compromised. Residents in need of acute services will be assisted at Vredenburg Hospital.”
